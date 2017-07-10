More than 11,000 new cases of FGM reported, NHS reveals

Latest figures from the NHS has revealed that there has been 11, 471 newly recorded cases of FGM in England in the last two years.

In the last year alone (2016 - 2017) the figures reveal that were 5,391 newly recorded cases of FGM - although this is a drop from the 6,080 cases recorded in the financial year 2015-2016.

FGM, which is the deliberate mutilation of female genitalia, is most commonly undertaken between the ages of five and nine, accounting for 44 per cent of the total number of cases where the age at the time of being cut was known according to the statistics.

Women and girls born in Somalia also accounted for more than one third of newly recorded cases of FGM with a known country of birth (2,504). Of the newly recorded cases, 112 involved women and girls who were born in the United Kingdom.

More funding needed to stop FGM

FGM has been illegal in the UK since 1985, however the figures also revealed that in 57 cases FGM had taken place in the UK.

The National FGM Centre, run by Barnardo’s and the Local Government Association, raises awareness in schools and communities and trains professionals to spot girls at risk of FGM.

Director of the National FGM Centre, Michelle Lee-Izu said, “Whilst we are making progress in tackling FGM, today’s figures show it is still being practiced in communities across England.”

The National FGM Centre says the latest statistics show more money must be found so its vital work can continue beyond July 21 when the current funding ends

“The Centre’s remit is to help eradicate FGM for girls and women living in England by 2030 but this will not happen if it closes down just two years after being set up by the Government. The Government has said it is committed to ending FGM and more funding needs to be found so the Centre’s work can continue.”