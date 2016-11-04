Monster of a fundraiser for Madi

An action-packed Halloween fundraiser in aid of 11-year-old Madi Brooks has been hailed as an enormous triumph.

The Monster Party raised almost £500, meaning the M.A.D for Madi - Wishes on Wheels Appeal - is just £3,000 short of its £25,000 target.

Elise Chaffin, Ollie Brooks, Lorna Brooks 14, Amelia Brooks 9 and Madi Brooks 11. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Oliver Brooks, Madi’s father, said the town’s community spirt is behind their fundraising success. He added: “The Halloween night was fantastic, lots of fun was had by all, including Madi.

“Without a doubt Harborough locals have a rallying community spirt, it’s present with all events throughout the year. We’ve edged that one step closer to reaching our fundraising target and providing Madi with funds to fulfil her wish list, this is in addition the custom-made wheelchair which was paid for by a very kind individual in the summer.

“All the team would like to thank everyone who came along to the party, Gallones as hosts and the farm shop who donated 15 pumpkins for the pumpkin walkway.”

Madi suffers from a very rare neuro-muscular disorder for which there is no cure. Although she is able to lead a fairly normal life, symptoms can be completely debilitating. Despite her condition, Madi was life and soul of the Monster Party. She said: “I had lots of fun and was very pleased with my unicorn pumpkin that someone carved for me.“

Elise Chaffin, Madi Brooks 11 and Emma Brooks. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

M.A.D for Madi is hosting a Winter Wonder Party on December 16 at the Conservative Club on Fairfield Road. See madformadi.com

Gallones staff, Emma Johnson, Laura Nunn, Alice Watson and Kaliyah Clycesdale. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Rhys Hewitt 6. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER