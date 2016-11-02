‘Mo’ket Harborough’ is launched with the moster ‘tach!

The amazing ‘Mo’ket Harborough’ money raising campaign was launched on Tuesday, November 1, in the town.

There was a launch party at Duncan Murray Wines at which Duncan Murray contributed his first sponsored in-shop dance, to Monster Mash. It was, of course, very silly, but Mo’ket Harborough has a very serious message.

The launch of Mo'ket Harborough 2016 at Duncan Murray Wines. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The local Mo-vement started in 2014, with a town-wide event for the Movember charity, a global charity asking people to grow a sponsored moustache to help raise money and awareness for men’s health issues.

This time, however, local offshoot Mo’ket Harborough is also supporting local charities - Voluntary Action South Leicestershire (VASL) and Ian’s Chain, a charity that helps people who have lost a loved one to suicide.

“The idea behind Mo’ket Harborough is to be better together, and to make a positive change socially” said Gareth Thomas of the local group.

As well as sponsored moustache growing (where possible), you can host an event that is specific to you, your business or your club to raise cash.

Duncan Murray dances to the Monster Mash with a mummy during the launch of Mo'ket Harborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Gareth said: “We’re really looking for people and businesses to help make Mo’ket Harborough a month long series of local events and fundraising activities, to help spread the word regarding men’s health, plus raise much needed funds.”

Mo’ket Harborough will help you publicise and promote your efforts on its website (www.moketharborough.com) and through Facebook and Twitter (@MoketHarborough).

“Take the Mo’ket Harborough message and make it your own” said Gareth, “Come together united as mo’bros and mo’sistas! You are all mo’vellous!

You can also buy ‘Mo Harb’ merchandise, including badges and oversized car moustaches. Buy at Duncan Murray Wines on Adam and Eve Street or Vanilla Recruitment on Coventry Road. Plus www.moketharborough.spreadshirt.co.uk sells t-shirts, mugs, etc.