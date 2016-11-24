Mo’Ket Harborough fundraising: A glass of wine, music, chat and a bit of a run!

Alcohol, chatting and exercise - just three ways that the agreeable Mo’ket Harborough charity is raising money for men’s health in “Movember”.

Last Friday saw about 180 people attend the annual Duncan Murray Wines Winter Wine Tasting at the Congregational Hall in Market Harborough. The event provided much needed support to Mo’ket Harborough, with a raffle and the sale of Mo’ket Harborough merchandise.

Merchandise including limited edition pin badges were also sold at Duncan’s Whiskey Masterclass the week before. The total raised just from both events was just over £500.

The Freemason’s Arms in Market Harborough is holding a live music night on Saturday to support Mo’ket Harborough. The band Replica is playing from 9pm.

Next up is a chance for men to chat with other men about about their issues or concerns, as town micro-brewery the Beerhouse will be hosting a men only ‘Manhouse’ night on Tuesday, November 29.

The evening will include live entertainment. Don’t worry if you feel you have nothing to talk about, go anyway to help raise funds foir a great cause.

A Night Vision Tunnel Run organised by Race Harborough that included the 420m Great Oxendon tunnel raised £1,000 for Movember. Co-organiser Brian Corcoran said: “We’re thrilled with how well the event was received.”