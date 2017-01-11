MISSING MAN: Can you help find Frank Carvell

Police are increasingly concerned about a local man who has gone missing.

Frank Carvell (27) was last seen at 10.30am on Tuesday January 10 in Husbands Bosworth, and last heard from at 6.15pm on Tuesday, when it is believed he was in Infirmary Square, Leicester.

Frank is white, 5ft 9ins tall and has dark brown hair with blonde highlights.

He has his left ear pierced with a black stud and a tattoo saying ‘Clair’ on his left arm. He also has tattoos on his right arm saying ‘mum’ and an image of a swallow.

When last seen, he was wearing a black Parka coat with denim jeans, and was carrying a blue back pack and a plastic carrier bag.

A police spokesperson said: “Frank lives in Husbands Bosworth and may have travelled back there. Have you see him? Do you know where he is? We need your help to find him. Anyone with information, call 101, quoting incident number 588 of 10 January.”