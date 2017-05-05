Meet world’s strongest lady at this year’s Arts Fresco

The “world’s strongest lady” is to be one of the stars at this year’s Arts Fresco - the much-loved annual street entertainment event in Market Harborough.

It’s not a joke - Australian-based Betty Brawn (real name Charmaine Childs) can genuinely lift two men at the same time, and spin them round in a ‘human carousel’.

Saurus on the High Street during the Arts Fresco event. (MAIL PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER) NNL-140916-125452001

“If it seems impossible,that’s just gonna make it more exciting” she said. “But I’m here to show people you can be elegant, soft and kind as well as strong.”

Her powerful one­ woman show was first developed in Australia in 2005, and has delighted crowds in 21 countries .

“Breathtaking!” said one reviewer in the Sydney Morning Herald. “I can hardly believe it” said Jo Whiley on BBC TV, after seeing Strong Lady at the Glastonbury Festival.

“This year’s programme will focus on larger, theatre-based, performances from well-respected national and international companies” said Arts Fresco’s Nina Thomas.

They will include, in another Arts Fresco first, the all-male dance company Deaf Men Dancing, a collaboration of professional male dancers who are deaf.

Arts Fresco will be 15 years old this year. The 2017 festival will take place on Sunday, September 10 in the town centre.

Arts Fresco is a unique, local festival, and thought to be the only arts festival in the country run entirely by a committee of eight volunteers.

The festival is funded entirely by local sponsorship, grants and donations.

Ian Joule, Harborough District Council, Market Harborough Building Society and the Chamber of Commerce are so far the main supporters for 2017.

The festival is looking for more businesses and individuals to support the festival, please email them on info@artsfresco.com