Meet the new boss at the florists - aged 21!

Meet Emma Swain - at just 21, the new boss of well-known Lutterworth florist Whites, of Church Street, a business that has been in the town for more than 50 years.

Meet Emma Swain - at just 21, the new boss of well-known Lutterworth florist Whites, of Church Street, a business that has been in the town for more than 50 years.

Emma took over on January 1 this year (and has since turned 22), having started at the shop on work experience from Lutterworth College, when she was 15.

“I discovered I loved flowers, and I went on to get qualifications at Brooksby and Moulton Colleges” she said. “Now I’ve taken over here, with five staff, who are all very good. My aim is to grow the business while keeping our good customer service and quality products.”