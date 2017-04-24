Masked raid on house in the Harborough district

Three masked men forced their way into a house in the early hours of the morning.

They took the keys to a grey Audi TT and drove off in it.

Detectives are working to trace a vehicle stolen in the incident, which happened at about 4-5am on Sunday (April 23) in Bennetts Hill, Dunton Bassett.

Detective Constable Xanthe Fisher said: “Our investigation into this incident is continuing today, with house-to-house enquiries having been completed in the area and CCTV being trawled.

“I appreciate it happened during the early hours, but I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the village at around 5am, or driving through it, to consider if they saw anyone acting suspiciously or if they saw a grey Audi TT.

“No matter how insignificant you might think the information is, call officers on 101.”

All three men are described as wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered. One is described as being of large build and another of skinny build.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting incident number 117 of 23 April.