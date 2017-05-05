Marketers pedalling to Paris

A Harborough marketing agency’s team is saddling up to cycle to Paris – without moving an inch – in support of the county hospice, LOROS.

Eight staff members from the Ideal Marketing Company, based in High Street, are using a static bike to cycle 354 miles on May 11 and 12.

Alastair Campbell, managing director, said: “Our team is really up for the challenge.

“We’ve done the math, and with 22mph needed consistently throughout each eight hour working day, a few early starts and late finishes might be needed! One thing is for sure though, we won’t leave until we’ve done it!”

The fundraiser will run alongside The Ideal Marketing Company’s current website review offer, also in support of LOROS hospice.

Alastair added: “Throughout 2017, in return for a £25 donation to the hospice, the company are providing a review of the donator’s website within seven days of donation.

“We have chosen to support LOROS after seeing the amazing care and support that was offered to one of our employee’s close friends.

“Their high-quality, compassionate services are tailored to be special and unique to each terminally ill patient, their family and carers.”

Regular updates of the cycle challenge will be posted on the company’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The imagined-route will take the company through Northamptonshire, Hertfordshire and Sussex on the way to the Channel Tunnel.

Once on the other side of the tunnel, there will be 108 miles left until Paris.

The Ideal Marketing Company are hoping to raise a total of £2,000 from the two fundraisers, £1,000 for each.

For more information about the events, visit www.idealmarketingcompany.co.uk.

Donations can be made to the cycling fundraiser on the Just Giving Page at www.justgiving.com/IMC-cycle-challenge.

The LOROS hospice is based in Groby Road, Leicester.

It was established four decades ago and cares for more than 2,500 people across the county every year.

For more information, visit www.loros.co.uk.