Market Harborough to have a ball at fundraising evening

A fundraising ball has been organised to help a Harborough woman left in a wheelchair after a fall.

Cate’s Magical Ball will raise money for Cate Whitmore, 42, fell on the base of her spine as she was helping a friend clean her home.

After about weeks in different hospitals, and emergency spinal cord surgery, she is back in Market Harborough, but has been left with no feeling below her bellybutton.

She is raising money for a more suitable wheelchair and expensive alterations to her terraced home where at the moment she has to sleep downstairs and cannot access the bathroom.

Cate’s Magical Ball was officially launched at Tesco in town last week, with a display of some of the donated raffle prizes being unveiled in the store and a balloon launch.

The ball takes place on Saturday November 18 at the Three Swans Hotel starting at 7.30pm and running to midnight.

Tickets for the ball cost £30 – and include a buffet and entertainment – and are available from www.catesmagicalball.com or via letstalkeventsltd@gmail.com.

Raffle tickets are available from Tesco in Market Harborough, with the winners being drawn on the night.