Market Harborough in the running for national high street award

Market Harborough has made the final three in a competition to find the UK’s best high streets.

The town is one of three on the shortlist in the Large Market Town category, along with Hinckley and Bridgenorth.

This year’s competition saw a record 900 entries across all 14 categories.

Now judges will inspect the high street offering of the finalists, and the public can vote directly for their best-loved high street online.

There were more than 100 nominations for the Large Market Town category, so Market Harborough has already done well.

If the town wins, not only will it get a share of a prize pot worth £100,000, but businesses will win expert training from Google’s digital taskforce for shops, bars and restaurants and a trip to Twitter UK’s London office to boost their social media skills.

The Harborough bid was entered by the Harborough Chamber of Commerce with support from Harborough market, Sustainable Harborough and the council’s tourism officer.

Alastair Campbell, president of the Harborough Chamber of Commerce, said: “All of the team who worked on the bid are very proud that Market Harborough has been rated as one of the top high streets in the UK.

“Being recognised as one of Britain’s best will be a real boon for the town”.

High Streets Minister Andrew Percy said: “Our high streets are the life and soul of towns, villages and cities across the country”

Up to the end of November you can vote for Market Harborough in the competition at www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk