A march to support the Glenfield Children’s Heart Unit will take place on Saturday (October 29).

NHS England is proposing to close the the unit in 2017, which will have an effect on services in Market Harborough.

People are being asked to meet at 11am at Victoria Park (Granville Road Entrance) for a midday march to Jubilee Square in Leicester city centre.

To sign the petition, visit: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/160455/signatures/new