A man who died after a collision in Cotesbach near Lutterworth has been named.

The incident happened just after 2pm on Saturday, December 3 when a blue Hyundai i10 was in collision with a tree.

The driver of the car, Harry Davis, 93, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to the police is asked to call 101, quoting incident 366 of 3 December.