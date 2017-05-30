Man who died in pub car park incident is named

Police have today (Tuesday) named the man who died after an incident in a pub car park.

Graham Hollis, 68, from Scraptoft, Leicester, died in hospital following the incident which took place in the Harborough district on Friday (May 26).

Officers were called at 10.10pm to a report that a man had been assaulted in the car park of The White House pub in Scraptoft Lane, Scraptoft.

A 23-year-old man has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or events leading up to it and hasn’t yet spoken to police. Call 101 and quote incident 857 of 26 May.