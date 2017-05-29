Man released on bail over pub car park death in Harborough district

A 23-year-old man has been released on police bail following the death of a man in the Harborough district.

Police were called at 10.10pm on Friday, May 26 to a report that a man had been assaulted in The White House pub car park in Scraptoft Lane, Scraptoft.

The man was taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary where he died.

A Post Mortem Examination was carried out yesterday (Sunday, May 28) but further tests are required to establish the exact cause of death.

A police spokesperson said: “Detectives would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault or events leading up to it and haven’t yet spoken to police.

“A 23 year old man has been released on bail until June 23 pending further investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 857 of 26 May.”