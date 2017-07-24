Man knocked off motorbike between the Kilworths, and occupants of the other car fled the scene

A man was left with broken bones after being knocked off his motorbike on a country road police say.

Leicestershire Police are appealing for witnesses to collision in which a 19-year-old man was knocked off his motorbike on the road between North and South Kilworth.

The police were called at 4.45pm to South Kilworth Road at its junction with Dag Lane on Tuesday 18 July. A motorcyclist had been knocked off his motorbike following a collision with a blue Ford Focus.

The people in the Focus abandoned the car at the scene and got into another car – a black Ford Focus – and drove off towards Market Harborough and the motorway.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to the University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire with a suspected broken arm and leg.

PC Charlie Amodio, from the Tactical Roads Policing Team (TRPT) said; “We are obviously keep to trace the people involved in this collision as quickly as possible.

"The blue Ford Focus has been recovered by the police but we need to trace the black Ford Focus and the people in it.”

If anyone has any information about this collision please call Leicestershire Police on 101 with incident number 488 of 18/7/17.