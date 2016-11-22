Man dies after crash in Harborough district

A man has died after a serious collision on the A47 in the north of the Harborough district.

The accident happened just before 3pm on Monday, November 21 in the Keythorpe area.

There was a collision between a yellow Mercedes Sprinter van and a white Ford Transit.

The driver of the Mercedes sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was taken to University Hospitals of Coventry and Warwickshire where he is in a serious condition.

If you witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle beforehand, please contact DC 1761 Pete Davies via the 101 phone line, quoting incident 403 of November 21.