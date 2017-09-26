Man arrested on suspicion of murder after elderly woman found dead in her home

Leicestershire Police announced today (Tuesday) that they have arrested a man on suspicion of murder.

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Fleckney arrested a 25-year-old man.

The man, who was arrested in the Fleckney area, is currently being held in police custody where he will be interviewed during the coming hours.

He has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police have thanked the public for their help to date, and are urging anyone who may have information about the murder and who has yet to come forward to do so.

Anyone with any information that may assist the police is asked to ring 101 quoting incident 233 of September 24.

Anyone with information who would rather not speak directly to the police can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. They will not be asked to give their personal details.