Make a pressing appointment at annual apple day

It’s crunch time for apples in Harborough on Saturday, October 1, when the sixth annual Apple Day takes place in the town centre.

The organisers of the annual event, Transition Town Market Harborough, say they are already busy collecting apples and getting everything in place for the big event.

Gillian Baverstock, one of the organisers, said: “We will be demonstrating a community apple press being used and let everyone sample the delicious end product.

“If people have apples spare we are happy to collect them before the event.

“There will other stalls highlighting community group activities including master composters and master gardeners will be there to give lots of useful advice on composting and growing fruit and vegetables.

“Shopping for local food made easier with new local community business edibLE16 will also be represented.

“Morsbags will also be at the event.”

Gillian said the Transition Town Harborough Group are organising this event as part of an on going commitment to promoting a more sustainable low carbon community and lifestyle in Harborough.

The event takes place from 10am until 4pm on The Square in Harborough.

For more information about Transition Town Market Harborough and its activities, visit www.transitionharborough.org.uk.

The group was formed in 2007 and was inspired by a similar initiative adopted in a number of towns which originally began in Devon.