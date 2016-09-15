Maisie makes a splash at international games

A student from Lutterworth High School powered to a string of top positions when she took part in the Taiwan International Children’s Games in swimming.

Maisie Elliott was selected to represent Team GB in July.

She performed exceptionally well, achieving a second, third, fourth and fifth place in varying disciplines.

Her mum Tracy said: “She was the youngest girl there and excelled herself, reaching the finals and winning a number of medals.

“Maisie then spent the first two weeks of the summer holidays at the British Championships, achieving more medals.

“Her best event was the 100 metre Butterfly, in which she is now ranked top in Great Britain for her age group.”