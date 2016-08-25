Studio school delighted with its first GCSE results

The Sir Frank Whittle Studio School received its first set of GCSE results today (Thursday) with the school desbriving the results as ‘truly outstanding’.

The studio school, which opened in 2014 in a new building adjacent to Lutterworth College and which specialises in engineering and business, said it was celebrating today after its students ‘excelled’ and achieved ‘truly outstanding results’.

Sam Carter celebrates with mum Julie at the Sir Frank Whittle Studio school. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

It said pupils had exceeded their target grades in what was its first year of GCSE results.

Across the school students achieved ‘superb outcomes’ in a range of subjects which will enable them to pursue the next stage of their education. A number will be staying on to study at the school’s sixth-form.

Headteacher Paul Hostead said: “I am delighted for our students and staff and all of the hard work they have put in to achieve these results.

“It is particularly pleasing to see that, on the whole, students have exceeded their target grades and gained results that will really enable them to succeed in the next stage of their lives.

“This is our first set of full GCSE results and the 2014-16 students really have set the standard for those that follow them.”

Of particular note, the school highlighted the achievement of the following students for their ‘outstanding results’ making progress of three-quarters of a grade or more:

Progress 8 Scores

Daniel Ward 1.885

Brad Gallagher 1.458

Jonathan De Haro 1.302

Charlotte Reynolds 1.152

Jake Bailey 0.939

Lewis Palmer 0.812

James David 0.752