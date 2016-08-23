Serious sexual assault on girl in Market Harborough

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault on a 17-year-old woman in Market Harborough.

They are appealing to the public for information about the assault, which happened just after midnight on Sunday night / Monday morning.

The incident happened in a cut through off Green Lane, which is itself off Cromwell Crescent on Market Harborough’s Southern Estate.

The victim had been walking along Green Lane when she was approached from behind by a man who pushed her to the ground.

The victim was left extremely distressed by the ordeal, police said.

The suspect is described as white, and of medium build with dark or grey hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a coat.

He had a mole between his thumb and index finger on his right hand.

Detective Inspector Tim Lindley, who is investigating the incident, said: “This was a serious assault and it is important that the offender is identified as quickly as possible.

“We want to hear from you if you were in the area at the time and saw the victim, a man matching the description or anything suspicious.”

Police say that incidents such as these tend to be isolated, but they are reminding the public to take sensible personal safety precautions, keep to well-lit paths and to avoid short cuts through remote areas.

Officers are conducting extensive enquiries with scenes of crime officers completing a detailed search of the area.

Anyone with information should contact Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 364 22/08/16 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.