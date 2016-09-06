Missing pensioner has been found

The family of missing Christeen Earl are increasingly concerned about her safety.

Missing Harborough district woman Christeen Earl has been found.

We reported earlier that the 72-year-old was reported missing from Great Glen. She was found safe and well in Kettering this morning (Tuesday).

Police said they would like to thank everyone who helped by sharing our appeal.

