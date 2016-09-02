Major art theft in Harborough district

There has been a major art theft in the Harborough district, with sculptures and paintings worth thousands of pounds stolen from a local shop.

The premises - which asked not to be identified - was broken into during the early hours of Monday, August 22.

Leicestershire police have just issued a series of photographs of some of the stolen items, which includes work by leading contemporary sculptors Michael Simpson and Jeff Childs.

A police spokesperson said the premises had told them they did not want to be identified.

The Mail knows the location of the shop, and has spoken to the owner, but has agreed not to publish further details.

A police spokesman said: “A number of distinctive pieces of art were stolen from a premises in Leicestershire and we need your help to locate it. Statues and paintings were stolen.”

“The bronze statues are limited edition and quite distinctive. If you have been approached by someone trying to sell similar items then we need to speak to you.”

If you can help trace the items please contact PC 4601 Helen Roberts on 101, quoting crime number 245455.