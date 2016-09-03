Hallaton explorer ties the knot

Hallaton explorer Ed Stafford married fellow adventurer Laura Bingham at the village church today (Saturday).

Mr Stafford became the first man known to have walked the length of the Amazon river from source to sea after an incredible 859-day, 6,000-mile trek in 2010. The feat was televised and Mr Stafford has since gone on to present TV shows of his own.

Ed and Laura Stafford after their wedding at St Michael & All Angels in Hallaton. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

His new wife is best known for a 7,000km charity cycle ride across South America with no money earlier this year.

After the ceremony at St Michael & All Angel’s church the couple went back to their house in Hallaton for a reception with 200 guests.