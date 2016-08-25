GCSE RESULTS: Robert Smyth achieves its best-ever results

There was much to celebrate at Robert Smyth Academy in Market Harborough today (Thursday) as the school registered its best GCSE results yet.

Following impressive A-level results last week, the school’s GCSE results were equally laudable, with another dramatic increase on last year’s outcomes - which themselves were the best for six years.

This year saw 74 per cent of students achieving five A*-C grades, including English and maths, an increase of 9 per cent on the previous year.

Results in English and maths were also the best-ever with 90 per cent earning A*-C in maths and 83 per cent in English.

There were outstanding results in subjects cross the board, said the school, including triple science, media studies, art, PE, food technology, dance, music, religious studies, economics, geography, drama and French.

High numbers of students achieved top marks with a quarter of all entries gaining A* or A grades.

This high achievement was reflected in many subjects with half of students achieving A* or A in dance, religious studies and French and 40 per cent in media studies, music and triple science. A third of students gained top grades in maths, textiles, geography, history, drama and PE.

Robert Smyth’s principal Sue Jones said: “I am absolutely delighted by these outstanding outcomes. They are the culmination of the relentless pursuit of academic excellence for all students.

“We are now reaping the rewards for all of the hard work of our students, staff and parents and we should now take a moment to celebrate all that has been achieved as a result of our efforts and partnership.

“The fact that there is high achievement across so many subjects demonstrates that the academy has a very strong core, but equally, has many areas of strength beyond core subjects, allowing students to achieve success in a range of areas.

“We have also shown that we have effectively addressed the areas for improvement identified in the last Ofsted inspection [in 2015] which included a focus on English results.

“There has been a collective drive to ensure that all students achieve the best grade possible in each of their subjects through excellent teaching and targeted support in preparation for their examinations.

“I am so proud of what has been achieved and would like to thank everyone involved for all of their hard work and support.”

There were many outstanding individual performances this year with 100 students gaining five or more A*/A grades.

Will Smith, Georgia Marshall and Hannah Cufflin earned eight A*’s, Sophie Rayner and Anna Pinborough achieved seven A*’s and Daryanne Scott, Abigail Wright, Luke Cartwright, Hannah Barrow and Melissa English bagged six A*’s.

