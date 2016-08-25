GCSE RESULTS: More records broken at Lutterworth College

English students achieved the best GCSE grades in Lutterworth College’s history as the school celebrated results day today (Thursday).

Across the school, in Bitteswell Road, pupils achieved superb results in a range of subjects which will enable them to pursue the next stage of their education, with most staying on to study at the college’s sixth-form.

Shining Stars...Georgia-Mae Hunter and Natasha Moore celebrate their success at Lutterworth College. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

It follows the impressive set of A-level results at the school last Thursday, where more records were set for high-performance.

Headteacher Ben Solly said: “I am delighted for our students and staff who have all worked incredibly hard to achieve these results.

“In particular we are very pleased with achieving, by far, the best English results in the history of the school, given that this subject opens so many doors for students in the future.

“We have built on our good results in previous years and this shows our school has a bright future and is going from strength to strength.”

Class act...Simon Scully, Martin Redmond and Deiniol Sandford. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

The top-performing students were as follows:

Nineteen students gained straight A* or A grades

Lauren Bates, Anna Blankley, Anya Dard, Ellie Francis, Jay Fretter, Imogen Godsmark-Ford, Connor Hampson, Bethany Herbert, Chloe Howes, Georgia-Mae Hunter, Georgie Kirby, Natasha Moore, Matthew Powell, Martin Redmond, Imogen Rudge, Isabella Sorrentino, Morgan Thomas, Alex Whitehouse and Sarah Beynon.

Eleven A*/As

India Bateman celebrates with her parents Elaine and Carl after the results at Lutterworth College. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Ben Holt.

Ten+ A*/A grades

Lauren Bates, Anna Blankley, Anya Dard, Ellie Francis, Jay Fretter, Imogen Godsmark-Ford, Connor Hampson, Bethany Herbert, Chloe Howes, Georgia-Mae Hunter, Georgie Kirby, Reece Mistry, Natasha Moore, Matthew Powell, Martin Redmond, Imogen Rudge, Lauren Sandford, Isabella Sorrentino, Morgan Thomas and Alex Whitehouse.

Nine+ A*/A grades

Nieeve Quinn, Fraser Howes, Imogen Godsmark-Ford, Alice O'Donnell and Charlotte Long celebrate their GCSE results at Lutterworth College. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Kajol Basra, Sarah Beynon, Joseph Hadfield, Eve Herne, Olivia Jackson, Katie Mansell, Colin Millington, Deiniol Sandford, Simon Scully, Jack Sharkey, Karin Shergill, Elena Vassalos, Logan Waudby, Kate Wesson, Archie West and Emma Wilson.