Driver dies in crash this morning (Friday)

A man has died in a road accident in the Harborough district during the early hours of this morning (Friday, September 2).

Police were called to reports of a collision at the junction of Cosby Lane, A426 Lutterworth Road and Shuttleworth Lane, east of Broughton Astley, shortly after midnight.

It involved a lorry and a car and the driver of the car, a 37-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry sustained minor injuries.

The A426 Lutterworth Road was closed in both directions, from its junction with Countesthorpe Road to Dunton Bassett crossroads, while initial enquiries were conducted at the scene.

If you witnessed the collision, saw either of the vehicles prior to the incident, or have any information about what happened, call 101, quoting incident number two of today.