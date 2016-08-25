Desborough woman fined after claiming to be homeless – while owning two properties

A Desborough woman who claimed to be homeless while owning two properties has been fined almost £2,000.

Carol Rae, 60, of Hazeland House, was convicted at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (August 23) after a prosecution by Kettering Council.

Rae was provided with temporary accommodation and given a secure council tenancy in December 2014 after making an application as a homeless person in May.

However, she failed to disclose that she owned two additional properties for which she also received a rental income.

Rae, whose case was heard and proven in her absence when she failed to attend court, was found guilty of failing to tell the council that she already owned two properties as required by the Housing Act 1996.

She was fined £1,500 for the offence, ordered to pay the council’s costs of £350 and a victim surcharge of £120.

The council is now seeking to evict Rae from the council property in which she lives.

Head of housing John Conway said: “Where housing applicants lie or fail to disclose their true circumstances to us, we will not hesitate to use the powers available to us to prosecute and evict offenders.

“It is wholly unacceptable for anyone to provide false information or withhold relevant information about being homeless in order to obtain housing from the council.”

