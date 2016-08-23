B&Q recalls power tool over spitting metal safety fears

DIY retailer B&Q has issued a recall notice after testS showed a power tool could fail, spitting metal shards at its user.

The internal metal fan of the PP 400W random orbital sander can fail, ejecting fragments of metal through its plastic casing.

The power tool being recalled

The hardware retailer has asked anyone who has purchased the sander - which was sold in its stores between July 2006 and January 2011 - to return it to their nearest store as soon as possible. A full refund will be given.

The affected item is a PP 400W Random Orbit Sander, NLH401ROS - barcode: 05106769. No other products are affected.

Customers who are unsure if they have an affected product or who require further information can contact B&Q’s helpline on: UK: 0300 3034482 ROI: 1800 946327.