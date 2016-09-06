Appeal to find missing 72-year-old woman from Harborough district

Police are appealing for the help of the public to locate a 72-year-old woman who has gone missing from her Harborough district home.

Christeen Earl was last seen at about 9.15am yesterday (Monday, September 5) by her family in Main Street, Great Glen.

It is out of character for her to go missing and the police say they are “growing increasingly concerned for her welfare”.

Christeen is about 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build and has brown bobbed hair. She was last seen wearing a purple coat, a black cardigan and jeans.

If you have seen Christeen, or have information on her whereabouts, please call police on 101.