Lutterworth school announces closure

A school in Lutterworth has announced that it has closed.

The Enterprise Centre in Lutterworth said it has closed due to lack of funds following a decision taken by the trustees at their July meeting.

The Centre was for 12 years part of the Lutterworth College and became an independent learning provider with charitable status in September 2016.

A spokesman for the centre, in Gilmorton Road, said that despite an extensive appeal on local radio and television for a donor, none came forward and the staff were unable to fund overheads including rent. They added that all four teachers had already made considerable personal sacrifices and were unable to continue.

Centre manager, Jane Beaumont said: "The sadness of this closure is that the 30+ students who will no longer have the benefit of our excellent, practical facilities and pastoral care. Some will be able to join other providers but they will not have the one-to-one attention from teachers whom they have come to know and trust.”

The centre provided practical training and pastoral care for students aged nine years and above and offered the facilities to the whole of the local population for lifelong learning of practical skills in a supportive environment.

The trustees paid tribute to the staff for their dedication and commitment to the learners and made a presentation to each teacher.

All schools which sent pupils to the centre were advised of the proposed closure prior to the end of the summer term so they were able to make alternative arrangements in readiness for the new school year.