Lutterworth landlord Robert tackles 300-mile cycle ride to Paris

A Lutterworth pub landlord is has got on his bike and is pedalling from London and Paris, all for charity, despite being a self-confessed ‘couch potato’.

Robert Eggleston, proprietor of the Greyhound Coaching Inn is tackling the 300-mile journey for fundraise for the U Foundation, which supports two schools in Zambia.

He said: “As an OAP and generally, clapped-out couch potato, the thought of doing myself a bit of good, by way of a refreshing bike ride had some appeal but now reality has set in.”

To support Robert go to virginmoneygiving.com/RobertEggleston