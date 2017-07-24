Lutterworth author launches new novel

An author, born in Lutterworth, has launched her latest novel set in post-war Leicestershire.

Author and actress Madalyn Morgan launched her latest book with a special fundraising event in Lutterworth which appropriately enough will help the town’s war memorial.

Madalyn was brought up in a busy pub in the market town. She said: “The pub was a great place for an aspiring actress and writer to live. There were so many wonderful characters to study and accents learn.”

At 24, Madalyn gave up a successful hairdressing salon and wig-hire business for a place at East 15 Drama College, and a career as an actress.

In 2000, with fewer parts available for older actresses, Madalyn taught herself to touch type and began writing.

After living in London for 36 years, she has returned to her home town of Lutterworth, swapping two window boxes and a mortgage for a garden and the freedom to write.

She was fascinated and since then has successfully published four novels in the Dudley Sisters Saga – Foxden Acres, Applause, China Blue, and The 9:45 To Bletchley.

Her latest novel is Foxden Hotel. Set in post-war Leicestershire, the tale brings the Dudley sisters together. It was going to be the last in the saga, but having written three endings there will definitely be more novels to come.

The launch event raised £90 to help kick off Mike Perks mayor’s appeal to help towards repairing the war memorial.