The impressive Christmas lights at the Litster’s home in Market Harborough have helped to raise £600, which will be split between Rainbows and Great Ormond Street.

The lights have become an annual event, attracting people from all the town to the house in Shrewsbury Avenue.

Hannah and Andy Litster said they wanted to thank everyone who helped and donated - and to the neighbours for their patience and understanding with the constant flow of cars up and down the avenue!