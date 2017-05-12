Lifesaver bikers impress group

A pair of ‘blood bikers’ who deliver emergency stocks of blood – and even breast milk – to hospitals in Leicestershire and Rutland visited a Harborough group to tell members about their work.

The duo visited the Harborough branch of Diabetes UK at their May meeting.

Group president Hilary Hearnshaw said: “The bikers came to tell the diabetes group about what they do.

“The Blood Bikers are volunteers in Leicestershire and Rutland who transport blood products between hospitals and other places in the two counties. Sometimes they also carry breast milk deliveries to Birmingham.

“They usually cover the night time and weekend deliveries, so saving the NHS the cost of taxis or ambulances to do this work.”

The chairman of the Leicestershire and Rutland Blood Bikes, Oliver Cufflin, spoke to the group and his colleague brought his motor bike in to show the group members.

Hilary added: “The bikes are painted in special colours, and the riders wear special high-visibility jackets and helmets, though they are not part of the emergency services. They also use volunteers who can deal with the telephone requests from hospitals. There are Blood Bike groups all over the UK and this local one is very new, only starting last November.”

The next meeting of the Diabetes UK group is on Thursday June 1, 7.30pm at Roman Way Day centre.