Latest community bus joins the small fleet

Another community vehicle has been added to the Harborough Community Bus’s small fleet.

It was purchased with the help of a grant from the Bailey Charitable Will Trust to work alongside those provided by Market Harborough and the Bowdens Charity and the Department for Transport.

Chairman John Feavyour said: “We provide a charitable transport service for any community group in the Harborough area and we’re particularly keen to help those who have difficulty getting out.

“All our minibuses have lifts to help people get on and off whether walking, with a frame or in a wheelchair.”

“We are lucky to have the support of the volunteer drivers to make the service run, and also of local charities without whom we could not provide the buses in the first place.”

John went on to say that the charity is available for new users and anyone from the Harborough area can join. A small charge is made to go towards running costs.

He is also always on the look out for new drivers and anyone interested in using a minibus or volunteer driving can contact him at harboroughcommunitybus@gmail.com or on 07736 085622. There is also a website www.harboroughcommunitybus.co.uk where anyone can read more about the service.