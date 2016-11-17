Last chance to vote to make our high street the best in the UK

Vote, vote, vote! That’s the message from Market Harborough as the Great British High Street competition enters its last two days.

Market Harborough is one of three towns bidding to win the title of best Large Market Town in Britain.

Half the town’s score will be down to the number of public votes it gets - and you can vote every day!

With the voting closing tomorrow (Friday, November 18), that gives every Harborough Mail reader two chances to cast their vote at www.thegreatbritishhighstreet.co.uk

Voting accounts for half a town’s score - judging accounts for the other half.

And as we reported in last week’s Mail, the judges were “very impressed” with Market Harborough.

“The tour of the town with the judges went very well” said Jo Sharman of Sustainable Harborough, who was one of the town guides.

“They were impressed by the way the town has developed and managed to keep its vibrancy.

“But people must vote to maximise our chances!”

Market manager Sairah Butt said: “I think Market Harborough deserves to win because we are the perfect combination of great independent shops, exciting town events and a great community that pulls together.”

Harborough District Council leader Blake Pain said: “In Market Harborough we’re resilient and we collaborate and work together to create the best market town in the whole country!”

A win in the competition would give the town national publicity and a share of a £100,000 prize.

The other two finalists in the Large Market Town category are Hinckley and Bridgnorth.

Bridgnorth is currently just ahead in the public voting.