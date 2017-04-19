Calling all Leicester City fans - this is the last chance to have your photo taken with the Premier League trophy.

The iconic trophy will be pitch side at King Power Stadium on Friday April 21.

Since being lifted by Wes Morgan at the end of the 2015/16 season, thousands of supporters have had their photograph taken with it, including 20,000 school children when the club took it on a tour of the schools.

And this Friday marks the last chance for people to have their photo taken with the trophy.

The free will take place between 10am and 6pm.

On the day, photographs will be taken on supporters’ own devices – from mobile phones, tablets and cameras – by the club’s “Here To Help” staff; while there will also be a range of entertainment provided including inflatable games, balloon modelling, face painting and an appearance by Filbert Fox. Supporters will also be able to purchase food and drink on the day from a kiosk in the concourse.

With the event expected to be busy, supporters are advised to arrive at King Power Stadium early to avoid disappointment.