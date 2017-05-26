Lamport to host Cycle4Cynthia charity bike ride

Organisers of an annual charity bike ride are urging people to sign up to their event, not only to boost fundraising but also increase their fitness levels.

This year Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s Cycle4Cynthia cycle tour departs from Lamport Hall supporting the Northampton-based hospice.

It is hoped that even more cyclists will be encouraged to sign up to ride after the results of a study extolling the virtues of two-wheeled transport.

The study delved into the transport habits of more than a quarter of a million UK commuters.

Cynthia Spencer Hospice’s fundraising manager, John Helm said: “The team of scientists found that regular cycling can almost halve the risk of heart disease and cancer, so it’s a proven way to stay healthy.

“With that as the best possible incentive to get pedalling, and the fact that Cycle4Cynthia is a really fun way to show your support for the amazing work we do for our patients and their families at Cynthia Spencer, I’d urge everyone to dig out their bikes and register for the ride.”

Among those to know the benefits of using two wheels rather than four is Paul Maylunn who, come rain or shine, dons his bicycle clips and helmet for his daily commute.

He said: “I’ve been pedalling to work for about two years now and I’m definitely fitter and healthier than I’ve ever been before.”

Paul added: “There’s really no better way to commute, so why not start pedalling to work - and show your support for this amazing cause by signing up for Cycle4Cynthia too.”

Cycle4Cynthia, which last year saw more than 1100 riders take part in the 5, 25 and 50 miles routes and raise over £76,000, will take place on Sunday September 24.

For more information on registering for the ride, or details of corporate sponsorship opportunities, go to www.cycle4cynthia.co.uk or call

on 01604 678082 or email info@cycle4cynthia.co.uk