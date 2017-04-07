Kit donation helps young team to keep on scoring

An under-7 footballing side from Harborough are looking smart thanks to the donation of a new kit.

The Harborough Town Rangers u7s were presented with their new kit by McDonald’s franchisee Glyn Pashley, who owns the Harborough branch as well as 12 others.

The donation was part of the McDonald’s Community Football Programme.

The programme aims to encourage more people to get involved in the game either as players, supporters or coaches, with kit and equipment donations being just one element of the scheme to help raise the standards of grassroots football. Mr Pashley said: “Harborough Town FC are an excellent example of a grassroots club with a great community spirit – I thoroughly enjoyed going down to meet them all! I’m proud that I’ve been able to provide the team with a kit this year and it’s fantastic to support local sport in the area.”

Marion Hayton from Harborough Town FC said: “We’re very grateful to McDonald’s and Glyn for donating a new kit for our u7s team. An average team kit costs from £500, so this really is a huge saving for us and means we can spend the money on other areas of the club that need it.”