Kilworth Theatre announces its 2017 shows - and sells 17,500 tickets in one day!

Kilworth House Theatre had a pretty successful day when they opened sales for their 2017 season on Monday.

The theatre, between Market Harborough and Lutterworth, sold an amazing 17,500 tickets by the end of the day!

The 2017 season has two big musical shows - Kiss Me, Kate running from May 31 to July 16 and Top Hat, which runs from August 16 to September 16.

Kiss Me Kate is billed as “an irresistible celebration of the joy and madness of working in theatre!” It’s written by Cole Porter and loosely based on Shakespeare’s Taming of the Shrew.

It’s directed by Matthew White, who was responsible for 2016’s hit West Side Story.

Top Hat was the recent winner of three Laurence Olivier awards including Best New Musical.

The original version, full of Irving Berlin hits and starring Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, is considered one of the greatest dance musicals of all time.

The theatre attracted audiences in excess of 55,000 last year, and often sells out.

Book online at www.kilworthhousetheatre.co.uk