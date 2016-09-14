Kate’s charity trek rescued after gesture from stables

A blind horsewoman who almost had to cancel a 300-mile fundraising trek after her horse became lame has been helped out by a Medbourne stables, meaning the event can go ahead.

Kate West (44) had planned to raise money for the British Kidney Patient Association and the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association.

However, her horse, Dougal, became lame and it looked as if Kate would be forced to cancel the ride.

But Sarah Hood, owner of Double S Criollo Horses at Medbourne, said Kate could use one of her horses as well as use her equestrian yard as a base.

As a result, Kate’s challenge is set to begin (Wednesday) and will see Kate, who works in the Natural History Department at the World Museum in Liverpool, spend four weeks based at Medbourne completing different length circular routes until she finishes on October 12.

Kate said: “It’s fair to say I’m a bit scared about the prospect of undertaking such a challenge, but I’m also really looking forward to it and helping two such fantastic charities that work so hard.”

If you would like to sponsor Kate visit www.justgiving.com/Kate-West.