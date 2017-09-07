Joules volunteers help spruce up Harborough counselling service

More than 30 volunteers from Harborough-based fashion brand Joules spent four days redecorating rooms at the town’s Bower House counselling centre.

The team, made up of the designers behind Joules’ prints that create the brand’s womenswear, menswear, childrenswear and accessories collections, was led by Sarah Dawson, PA to the creative director.

The Joules volunteers (l-r) (back) Joanne Street, Liz Nicholson, Jenna Moss and Emily Curtis (front) Jane Collier, Olivia Hunter, Katie Pearson and Lucy Flint

Together they painted the counselling rooms and other areas at The Bower House on Coventry Road to provide a welcoming, safe space for people from in and around Harborough to come in and talk to trained counsellors in confidence.

The Bower House service coordinator Trish Gibbard said: “It has been amazing. It’s hard to believe the support and enthusiasm of the Joules staff who have come to share their gifts and talents with us. We’ve been blown away by their generosity.”

Sarah said: “It has been a brilliant experience. The teams have enjoyed getting out of the office and being creative – it has been lovely to watch. It’s nice to have been able to contribute to an important group that does much good for people in our area.”

Sarah Green, community development manager at Leicestershire Cares, said: “Charities, schools and community groups around Harborough can talk to us about what projects they need help with so we can link them with a business keen to get involved.”