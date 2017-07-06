Joules buys new HQ in Market Harborough

International clothing brand Joules is cementing its ties to its hometown by buying a new head office in Market Harborough.

The company has made the announcement this morning (Thursday) that it has agreed the acquisition of a freehold interest in a 30,000 square foot office building for a total investment of £4.4 million.

The property, known as Compass House, is adjacent to Joules’ existing head office location and the acquisition also includes the adjoining development land and car-parking space. The property will become Joule’s new head office.

Colin Porter, chief executive officer of Joules, said: “We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of a new head office in the Joules home town of Market Harborough. Joules is growing quickly and we are confident that this represents another important step in supporting the brand’s long term growth both in the UK and internationally.

“Our skilled and dedicated people are the heart of our business. This move will enable us to bring our head office teams together in a modern and collaborative working environment. “We are confident that this will further strengthen our unique culture and brand values as well as enhancing efficiency and creativity.”