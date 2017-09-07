Join club’s casino night to mark centenary celebration

A black-tie dinner is being held at Theddingworth’s Hothorpe Hall to help celebrate the centenary of the Lions organisation.

The event is being hosted by Harborough’s Twenty12 Lions Club on Sunday, November 19, from 6pm.

The casino-themed night – using fake money – will allow people to try their hands at roulette and blackjack, and there will be prizes for the best gamblers on the night.

There will also be a three-course meal.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “We are asking groups we have been involved with locally to come along and help celebrate, at the stunning bargain price of only £35 a head.

“If you could let us know how many tickets we can reserve for you, in the next couple of weeks, I would be most grateful.

“We will then get back to you with details of the menu choices and so on, when they are fixed.”

Contact Alex Wilson on 07701 098296 or Sarah Hill on 07802 398364 to book tickets.