It’s Harborough’s biggest ever Summer Fayre

Market Harborough’s fun-for-all-the-family Summer Fayre returns on Sunday, August 13 – and organisers say it will be bigger than ever.

This year’s fayre is on the Leicestershire Showground, off the B6047, north of the town, and runs from 11am to 7pm.

Tickets are just £4 and children under 10 are free, if accompanied by an adult. There’s free parking, but also a shuttle bus from the front of the Indoor Market in town.

Organiser Juliette Maher said: “ It’s a great, affordable family day out.”

This year’s event features a big funfair, a virtual reality marquee, land zorbing, pony rides, a big craft marquee, and a cupcake challenge for local amateur bakers.

The overall winner of the popular dog show will get a £500 photography session with Nigel Ord Smith.

There’s a teddy bears picnic with a best-dressed teddy competition, and a ‘guest appearance’ by Lightning Mcqueen from the movie Cars.

There’s also a mini-zoo, featuring all sorts of reptiles, a vintage vehicle show, with cars, lorries and traction engines and a Leicester Tigers stand with ‘the Maul’.

The main stage music includes Harborough Band and Dog of Two Heads, a Status Quo tribute band.

There are a variety of great stalls including food stalls as well as bars from Langton Brewery and M.H Brewery.

All profits will go to Dementia Harborough and Hfm.

More information at www.summerfayre.com