‘Inspirational’ duo win Harborough’s Citizenship Cup

Two ‘inspirational’ local people were honoured this week by being presented with Market Harborough’s prestigious Citizenship Cup.

The duo were 96-year-old Marjorie Adcock and – posthumously – Martin Hill.

In a speech to guests at the District Council’s Symington Building, council chairman Grahame Spendlove-Mason called the nominees “two inspirational people who have devoted so much time to the community”.

Market Harborough Civic Society chairman John Tillotson, told the audience that the Cup was awarded infrequently to groups and individuals - the last time was in 2011.

One of the recipients, Marjorie Adcock said: “I’ve been overwhelmed really – all my contributions were a few years ago!

And she added: “It hasn’t been all giving – it’s been interesting too.”

Among Marjorie Adcock’s achievements, was chairmanship of the old Harborough Urban Council in 1972 and the district council in 1975.

A former Market Harborough Grammar School girl, she trained as a nurse and midwife and served through most of World War II.

She was a magistrate and vice-chairman of the Board of Visitors at Gartree Prison for 14 years. She was awarded the MBE in 1987.

Martin Hill’s wife Cllr Sarah Hill said: “A former colleague of Martin’s at Bray and Bray solicitors told me ‘Martin did so much, I just don’t know how he found time to do the work here as well!’”

Martin Hill was involved with Market Harborough Carnival and a founder member of Arts Fresco and the town’s Late Night Shopping Event.

He was a President of Market Harborough Chamber of Trade, chaired the Harborough Improvement Team and was an Under Sheriff of Leicestershire

The Citizenship Cup itself is more than 60 years old, donated anonymously to the then Market Harborough Urban District Council in 1955.

The two latest recipients were nominated by a panel comprising representatives of the Civic Society, Chamber of Trade, Churches Together, Historical Society, Harborough Mail and Market Harborough Building Society.

Monday night’s ceremony was open to the public – though not widely publicised – followed by a private reception for councillors, recipients and their invited guests.