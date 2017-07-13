‘In Bloom’ judges see a goldie and a newbie on tour of the Harborough area

The Britain In Bloom judges were in the area last week, visiting a town that won gold last year – and a town that had never entered the competition before.

The gold medal winning town was Market Harborough.

Front, Barbara Tallis, judges Derek Bilby and Simon Lucas and Margaret Richards and volunteers. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Last year, Market Harborough won the East Midlands ‘large town’ section of the competition, and then went on the national stage, where they won a gold medal.

A spokesman for Britain in Bloom said: “Market Harborough’s medal, the highest available, confirms its position as one of the greenest and most beautiful large towns in the country.”

Chairman of the Market Harborough in Bloom Volunteers Ken Hook said: “We have a fantastic group of volunteers, sponsors and support from local businesses, the district and county council.”

The newbie this year was Desborough, which has never entered the In Bloom competition before.

The East Midlands in Bloom judges make their way through Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

A spokesperson for Desborough In Bloom – which entered the ‘small town’ category of the contest – said: “We’re in it to win it, and many people have worked hard.

“But as it’s our first year, we’re in for the experience more than anything else. It will be interesting to hear what the judges have to say.”

The East Midlands in Bloom judges make their way through Welland Park. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Floral displays around the town. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Blooming lovely. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

John Kemp, Mary Payne and Paula Holmes with judges Irene Bates, Caroline Pollard and Jeff Bates at Havelock Square in Desborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Blooming lovely in Desborough. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER

Desborough war memorial. PICTURE: ANDREW CARPENTER