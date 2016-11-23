Hundreds of Santas expected at Harborough fun run

The Harborough Santa Fun Run is returning to the town next Sunday, December 11, and organisers are expecting a record 650 Father Christmas-clad runners to take to the streets.

Now in its third year, the event has grown in popularity since its formation in 2014. The first event was a sell-out and in the following year entry numbers were doubled to 500.

Organisers Race Harborough are confident that the 2016 run will attract even more and have increased registrations further.

The Santa Fun Run sees a mass of Santas circling Welland Park in Market Harborough to raise money for local charity Squires Effect. The event begins outside the Welland Park Café at 2pm with entrants free to run either the 5km or 2km race – all finishers receive a medal.

The run, which is sponsored by Snap Fitness, costs £12 for an adult registration and £6 for under-16s. Also available are a range of family bundle tickets as well as free registration for infants (aged 2 and under) and dogs. Santa costumes are included with all registration prices.

To register your place on the run or to find out more visit www.raceharborough.co.uk.